Noise Colorfit Icon Buzz smartwatch set to launch on February 2

Noise is trying to give tough competition to Boat in the Indian smartwatch market by introducing multiple products in a short span of time. The company is soon going to roll out a new smartwatch in India named Noise Colorfit Icon Buzz. The wearable is all set to make its India debut on February 2.

Furthermore, the smartwatch has already been listed on Amazon India, and the listing suggests some of the specifications and features of the device.

Noise has already rolled out a new smartwatch this year named Noise Colorfit Caliber. The smartwatch comes equipped with features like a 1.69-inch TFT display, 60 sports modes, 150 watch faces, etc.

Noise Colorfit Icon Buzz smartwatch specifications and features

As revealed in the Amazon listing, the Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch will feature Bluetooth calling. The watch also has a built-in mic and loudspeaker so that the user for clear audio input and output during a call. In addition, users will also be able to transfer the call to their smartphone and mute the call on the smartwatch.

Not only this, but Noise Colorfit Icon Buzz will also support voice assistants like Siri and Google Voice Assistant. The smartwatch will sport a 1.69 inch LCD display with a square dial and an easy to use interface.

Another major highlight of the watch is that it will include a couple of games like flappy bird. In terms of health monitoring, the wearable includes a SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor and a heart rate sensor. The smartwatch will ship in three different colour variants - Olive Gold, Jet Black and Silver Grey.

As of now, there is no information available online regarding the pricing, sports modes and battery life of the wearable. However, speculations are that these details will be revealed only at the time of its launch. Considering the mentioned features, it seems like the smartwatch will cost somewhere around Rs 5,000.

