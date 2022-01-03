Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch launched in India - price, availability, and specifications

Audio player loading…

Homegrown brands around wearables have been in a hyperactive mode over the past 12 months, maintaining dominance on the Indian wearables market. Brands like Boat, Fire-Boltt, and Noise have gained considerable marketshare. Noise, which had launched the ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch recently, is back with a budget device called ColorFit Caliber.

Noise ColorFit Caliber packs features like 15-day battery life and a color display. As claimed by the company, the smartwatch can also measure body temperature accurately. In addition, the wearable also has a SpO2 and a heart rate monitor.

Noise ColorFit Caliber pricing and availability

The Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch will be available on Flipkart at a special price of Rs.1,999. The original retail price of the smartwatch has been mentioned at Rs. 3,999. The first sale of the wearable is scheduled to be held on January 6, starting at 12:00 PM IST. It ships in three different colors - White, Green, and Red.

Noise ColorFit Caliber specifications

Noise ColorFit Caliber packs a 1.69-inch TFT display with 240x280 pixels resolution. The smartwatch features 60 different sports modes and has an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. As for the design, it includes a silicone wrist strap that can be adjusted as per the size of an individual's wrist.

Noise ColorFit Caliber consists of more than 150 customizable watch faces. The device can be connected with any iPhone or Android phone via Bluetooth support. It also delivers notifications for calls, messages, and social media handles. Other features include a menstrual cycle monitor, stress, and sleep monitor. For charging purposes, it gets a magnetic charger.