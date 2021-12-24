Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 rolls out in India - pricing, availability, and specifications

Audio player loading…

Homegrown brands like Boat, Noise, and Fire-bolt already have a fair share in the Indian smartwatch market. Noise dropped the X Fit-1 smartwatch a month ago, and it packed features like a 1.52-inch Trueview display, 100 cloud-based customizable watch faces, optical heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor. Now, the company is back with a new product named Noise ColorFit Ultra 2.

The new smartwatch by Noise is the successor to Noise ColorFit Ultra that was rolled out in August 2021. The latest offering by the brand comes with a large AMOLED display, dust and water resistance with IP68 certifications, etc. It has a stainless steel body and is played up as the smartwatch with largest dial by Noise. This one by Noise is going to give a tough competition to smartwatches under Rs 5,000.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 pricing and availability

As of now, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 is available at a price of Rs 4,499. The smartwatch ships in four different colors, including Silver Grey, Navy Gold, Jet Black, and Olive Green. The smartwatch can be purchased from both Amazon India and the official website of Noise.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 specifications

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 comes equipped with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display along with 368x448 pixels resolution. The display of the wearable consists of an always-on display feature too. It features Noise Health Suite that helps you in keeping a check on your health with the NoiseFit mobile application. The wearable also offers features like Smart DND, calculator, music, world clock, notifications, weather forecasts, etc.

The smartwatch sports 100 cloud-based watch faces that can be further customized as per the preference of the user. In terms of health monitoring systems, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 houses SpO2, sleep cycles, and stress monitors along with a 24/7 heart rate sensor. The wearable comprises 60 sports modes and has a menstrual cycle monitoring feature for female users.