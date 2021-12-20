Noise Beads TWS earbuds with compact design and 18 hours of playback time launched

Audio player loading…

Noise, the Indian-based wearable company has launched Beads, its new offering in the growing market of the cheapest truly wireless stereo earbuds. The earbuds feature a small and compact design like most of the company’s existing TWS earbuds like Noise Shots Neo 2, but they look tinier. The charging case is small too.

Overall, the earbuds look to offer a convenient fit from their ergonomic design and silicone tips. Noise touts the 18 hours of long battery life and IPX5 splash-resistant mostly for the price.

Price, availability, and features

The price of Noise Beads is Rs. 1,499 for an introductory period. They are listed on Amazon but the sale will start on December 24th at 12 pm. After the introductory offer, the earbuds will go on sale at Rs. 3,499. The earbuds come in two different color options – Black and White.

(Image credit: Noise)

The Noise Beads truly wireless earbuds have a metallic finish. They come with touch controls and include support for voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. They include Bluetooth v5.1 support for connectivity and the proprietary Hyper Sync technology that ensures the earbuds go into pairing mode as soon as you open the charging case. Further, the power saving feature turns off the earbuds as soon as you place them inside the charging case.

Noise majorly touts 18 hours of battery life from a single charge. Each earbud also has a dedicated battery that is rated to offer seven hours of playtime on a single charge. They are IPX5 rated which means they can handle accidental water splashes.

The charging case of the Noise Beads includes a USB Type-C port for charging. The earbuds can be paired with an Android phone or an iPhone.

The other key details like drivers and frequency range are unknown at the moment. It is possible that the company brings out more details during the sale of the earbuds, which falls on this week as well.

