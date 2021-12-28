Fire-Boltt Almighty premium smartwatch announced - pricing, specifications, and availability

Audio player loading…

The Indian wearable market is being dominated by homegrown brands like Noise, Boat, Fire-boltt as of now. These brands keep launching new products in the market to maintain their dominance.

Boat recently rolled out the Iris smartwatch, and Noise came up with ColorFit Ultra 2. And now Fire-Boltt has unveiled a new smartwatch, Fire-Boltt Almighty, in India.

This one by Fire-Boltt is a premium level wearable with Siri and Google voice assistant support, Bluetooth calling capability, and 360 Health Control. The watch is sweat and water-resistant, and it has got IP67 certification. As claimed by Fire-Boltt, the smartwatch can go on for 10 days straight on a single charge.

Fire-Boltt Almighty pricing and availability

The Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch will cost you around Rs 14,999. But the wearable is itemized at Flipkart at a special price of Rs 4,999, at a 66% discount, with a 'coming soon' tag.

There are chances that the price of the watch will be altered after a few days. The Flipkart listing of the smartwatch confirms that it will ship in six different color options, including Orange, Blue, Matte Black, Black, Brown, and Black/Brown.

Check out the Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch at Flipkart Check out the Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch at Flipkart Price: Rs 4,499

Fire-Boltt Almighty specifications

Fire-Boltt Almighty packs a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a touchscreen with 454x454 pixels resolutions. In addition, the smartwatch has an always-on display. The Bluetooth calling feature of the device sets it apart from most of the alternatives available in the same price range. The wearable also includes 11 sports modes like cycling, swimming, walking, etc.

Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch features a SpO2 sensor and a 24-hours dynamic heart rate monitor. The wearable also provides smart notifications, camera control, and music playback. A few more features like stress management, Breathe Mode, and sleep monitor have been added to the device.