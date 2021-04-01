Noise Buds Play TWS with ENC and up to 25 hours battery life launched

Just like how the smartphone market has been busy in India with a record number of phone launches, the true wireless market has also been quite busy in 2021. The recent addition to the affordable TWS list is from Noise and the new earbuds are called the Buds Play.

The Noise Buds Play comes in three colour options Celeste Blue, Onyx Black, Pearl White and is priced at Rs 2,999 as introductory offers. Later on, the Noise Buds Play will be sold for Rs 3,499. The Noise Buds Play is now available on Amazon.

Noise Buds Play features and specs

(Image credit: Noise)

The Noise Buds Play are in-ear style true wireless earbuds with a stem-like design. You also get inter chargeable eartips in the box so that you get the best fit for your ear. The key highlight of the Buds Play is the environmental noise cancellation feature which uses 4 mics on the earbuds to cancel out external up to -25 dB. The ENC feature will be used for calls and shouldn’t be confused with active noise cancellation or ANC which is used for music.

Noise claims you can be heard and can hear clearly while taking calls even in the busiest of surroundings as the ENC ensures that you are heard and can hear clearly. In terms of battery life, On a single charge, these buds can last up to 5 hours and with the included case, the buds will last for up to 25 hours offering 4 additional charge cycle. It comes with a Type-C charging port that takes 90 minutes to charge the buds completely.

(Image credit: Noise)

The earbuds also come with in-ear detection which means the media will be automatically paused when you take it off from the ear and will play when you put it back on. Other features include Tru bass technology, Google Fast Pair, IPX4 water-resistant, touch controls, and a 10mm audio driver. For connectivity, the Noise Buds Play harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and supports SBC and AAC sound profiles.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!