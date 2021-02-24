Noise Buds Solo true wireless earbuds with ANC launched in India

Noise, a popular accessories maker from India, has announced its first-ever active noise cancellation true wireless earbuds in India. The company has announced Noise Buds Solo and also the Noise Buds Pop which will be launched on February 28.

The Noise Buds Pop comes with long battery life and also is priced under Rs 5,000. The brand’s new true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation will take on the likes of Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Air 2 and Oppo Enco E51. Previously, the company had launched the Noise Elan wireless earbuds with ENC.

Noise Buds Solo

(Image credit: Noise)

This is also the first TWS from Noise to feature ANC. The Noise Buds Solo is available in four colour options: Black, Gold, Green, and Blue. It has a 10mm audio driver and the earbuds come in an in-ear style design with interchangeable eartips. As for the connectivity, these buds come with Bluetooth 5.0 with support for SBC and AAC codecs.

On a single charge, the earbuds are said to last 7 hours and with the included case, the total tally will go up to 36 hours, which is impressive, at least on paper. It takes about 90 minutes to charge the TWS via Type-C cable. Each bud weighs 4.5 grams and the overall package weighs 48 grams. In terms of controls, you get touch control to adjust volume, control music, answer/reject calls, and also activate voice assistant. Additionally, you can also switch between ANC and Transparency mode.

Noise Buds Pop

(Image credit: Noise)

The more affordable Noise Buds Pop will be launched in India on February 28. It is priced at Rs 2,999. It comes with a large 13mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0 with AAC and SBC playback support. It offers up to 4 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 20 hours with the included case. These buds are also IPX4 rated for protection against sweat and light rain. Each bud comes with a mic and also support voice assistant.

These are also in-ear style TWS with stem design which means you will get eartips. The Noise Buds Pop supports touch controls and can perform tasks like volume control, pick/reject calls, and control media. It also comes with Environmental noise cancellation feature.

The price tag of Rs 2,999 will be for a week from February 28 and will be hiked a week later.