Noise Elan wireless earbuds with ENC launched at Rs 3,499

The budget true wireless earbuds segment just keeps growing in India every day. The newest addition to the list is the one from Noise, a popular accessories maker from India. Noise Elan is the latest budget TWS from the company.

The Noise Elan TWS is already the second pair of truly wireless earbuds from the company after launched the Shots Neo 2 a couple of weeks back. The Noise Elan truly wireless earbuds bring the latest Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and environmental noise cancellation (ENC) on budget, which is a rarity.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Noise Elan truly wireless earbuds price in India and availability

Currently, the Noise Elan is available for Rs 3,499 and later, the price will jump to Rs 3,999. It is available on Amazon in sole Shadow Grey colour option.

Noise Elan features and specs

(Image credit: Amazon)

The USP of the Noise Elan TWS is the presence of environmental noise-cancelling or ENC which is a first for Noise earbuds. With this feature built-in, the Noise Elan can suppress the environmental noise. The earbuds come with a total of four mics, 2 on each bud which delivers better noise cancellation.

For audio, the Noise Elan sports a 6mm titanium driver with support for Qualcomm aptX adaptive sound. There’s also Bluetooth 5.2 on board which is the latest version of the wireless connectivity and is seen only on some high-end audio products .

On to the battery life, it can last up to 8 hours on a single charge and with the provided case, the TWS can go up to 36 hours, giving an additional four charge cycle. These are also in-ear style true wireless earbuds with interchangeable eartips. It comes with complete touch controls which perform operations such as manage tracks, adjust volume and there is also a transparency mode with which you can be aware of what’s happening around you while listening to your music and lastly, there is a dedicated gaming mode with 80ms low-latency.

Other features include IPX4 water-resistant rating which means you can carry to the gym and work out sessions. It also supports virtual voice assistant such as Google Assistant and Siri.