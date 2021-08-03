New Xbox Wireless Controller Aqua Shift Special Edition is sleek and shimmery

Microsoft has announced another new Xbox Wireless Controller color variant, and it’s called the Aqua Shift Special Edition.

The Aqua Shift Special Edition features some unique features that we haven’t seen on previous Xbox pads as of yet, including a color-shifting shimmer, and rubberized side grips with a dual-color swirl on every unit. You also get the textured grip on the triggers and bumpers, the hybrid D-pad and Bluetooth compatibility.

The Aqua Shift Special Edition is the seventh custom controller released by Microsoft for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It now joins the likes of the Robot White, Carbon Black, Shock Blue, Pulse Red, Daystrike Camo Edition and Electric Volt controllers.

If none of those special editions take your fancy, Microsoft’s Xbox Design Lab has reopened after a short hiatus, which lets you create your own custom controller designs. You can even add a custom message or your Gamertag for a truly personalized feel.

Aqua Shift got us starry-eyed 🌟Announcing the newest Xbox Wireless Controller:

Analysis: the more Xbox controllers the merrier

New color schemes and controller designs are always welcome in our books, and Microsoft has been quick out the gate offering fresh new takes on the Xbox Wireless Controller. The good news is that even those who haven’t picked up an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S can still buy these, as the new pads work on Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X consoles. They’re also compatible with PCs that have Bluetooth support or for those who have an Xbox Wireless Adapter dongle.

Sony has also started to offer more custom PS5 DualSense controllers to consumers, with the recently released Cosmic Red and Midnight Black designs. However, fans of McDonald's won't be able to get a DualSense featuring the famous Golden Arches, as Sony recently blocked McDonald's Australia from giving away a custom-designed pad.

The Aqua Shift Special Edition controller is available pre-order today for $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$99.95 and will be available on August 31, 2021.