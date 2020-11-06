Motorola Verve neckbands and true wireless earbuds launched in India

Budget Wireless audio accessories are probably the most selling gadgets ever since the lockdown norms were eased. Now, Motorola has announced a new range of products in the Verve series including neckbands and true wireless headphones.

The Wireless Verve Buds 100, Neckband Verve Rap 105 and Verve Loop 105 are budget focused and come with support for your preferred virtual assistant built-in. These Verve products are supported by the Verve Life app that can help you locate these tiny products in case you’ve forgotten them in the office or your friends’ place.

(Image credit: Moto)

Verve Rap 105

The Verve Rap 105 is a neckband-style wireless earbud that comes in with features like magnetic tips to keep the neckband from falling off when not in use. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity and has 15mm speaker drivers to produce deep bass.

These buds are IPX5 water and dust resistant and offer up to 8 hours of battery life. The in-line microphone offers superior call quality and the easily accessible remote controls help you control the music and respond to calls.

(Image credit: Moto)

Verve Loop 105

Ideal for fitness enthusiasts, the Verve Loop 105 comes with tangle-free cable and ear-wings to keep the buds tight in place during a jog or a workout session. You get magnetic ear tips on these as well which keep the buds from falling off when not in use.

The Verve Loop 105 is compatible with Alexa and offers a battery life of up to 8 hours.

(Image credit: Moto)

Verve Buds 100

The Verve true wireless earbuds are available in a couple of colour options – Black and White offering upto 14 hours of playback time which includes 5 hours of backup from the buds and additional 9 hours from the charging case.

The buds have a touch sensitive button that can be used to control media and to answer or disconnect calls. You can choose between any of the three ear tips offering better fit and background noise isolation. The Verve Buds 100 are IPX5 certified which means that these are dust and water resistant.

Price and availability

Verve Loop 105 sport earbuds are available exclusively on Amazon starting today at a price of Rs. 1299.

Verve Rap 105 sport is available on Amazon , Flipkart and in the offline channel at an introductory price of Rs. 1699 starting today.