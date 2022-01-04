Moto Tab G70 gets a microsite on Flipkart - key specifications revealed

Audio player loading…

The next twelve months could see several top smartphone brands expanding into the tablet market. Some prominent names include Samsung, Lenovo, Realme who are readying new tablets. There is also speculation of multiple price-points emerging in this market. Amidst all of this, the Moto Tab G70 just got a microsite on Flipkart and there're some good specs out there.

The tab was first spotted on the Google Play Console and then on Geekbench listings. These two revealed some specifications. We already knew that It is going to be the successor of the Moto Tab G20 that was rolled out globally in October 2021.

In another leak, it was suggested that the tablet would be rolled out in India under the moniker Moto Tab G70 LTE. It also got certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards in November end.

Moto Tab G70 variants and design

The microsite for the Moto G70 does not share any information regarding the pricing and availability of the device. Nonetheless, the design and complete specifications of the tablet have been unveiled via the Flipkart microsite.

The device will get two variants - WiFi, WiFi with Cellular. It also revealed that the tablet gets a teal color option with a two-toned design on the rear panel. In addition, the rear panel will feature a single camera snapper and flash placed at one corner.

The device gets thick bezels surrounding the display, with the volume rockers placed on the right edge. The power button and speaker grilles are situated at the top with the bottom making space for USB Type-C port and two speaker grilles.

Moto Tab G70 specifications

The Moto G70 Tab will pack an 11-inch LCD display with 2K resolution support. The device will get 400 nits of peak brightness and TUV certification for eye comfort. It will house a MediaTek Helio G90T processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The storage of the device can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. It will also feature Dolby Atmos support for the quad-speaker setup.

On the camera front, the Moto Tab G70 will flaunt a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Other features include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, 4-point pogo pin to establish a connection with keyboard, dual-band WiFi, and a Type-c port. The tablet will be powered by a 7,700 mAh battery that will support 20W rapid charging.

What is the competition up to?

Motorola is not the only brand eyeing a share in the Indian tablet market. Realme made its debut with the launch of the Realme Pad in October 2021, and the brand is reportedly working on a new tablet that has been spotted on various listing sites. In no time, Lenovo is also going to roll out the Legion 700 tablet that was teased a few days ago.

One of the oldest players in the market, Samsung, is set to drop two new tabs - Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and Tab S8. As of now, most of the brands are focusing on offering tablets at affordable prices like the Nokia T20 rolled out by the brand in November. Expectations are that flagship-level tablet offerings can also be witnessed in the future once the market gains momentum.