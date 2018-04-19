Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G5S Plus: a plus-sized, budget phone showdown

The Moto G6 Plus is a bigger and potentially better alternative to the Moto G6, but it’s also got the Moto G5S Plus to compete with.

2017’s plus model is still a competent phone and it’s even more affordable, so is the Moto G6 Plus actually a better buy?

Our full review will give a clear answer to that question, but in the meantime here’s a direct comparison of the two based on their specs and features.

Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G5S Plus design

From the front the Moto G6 Plus looks a lot like the Moto G5S Plus. Both have a fingerprint scanner below the screen and few other details, though their displays are different sizes and shapes, as we’ll explain below.

The back is where you’ll find the biggest visual difference though, as while the Moto G5S Plus is made of metal, the Moto G6 Plus is clad in glass.

Still, get past that and they’re again similar, with a circular camera housing jutting out near the top and a Motorola logo below.

The dimensions and weight are of course different though, as the Moto G6 Plus is 160 x 75.5 x 8mm and 167g, and the Moto G5S Plus is 153.5 x 76.2 x 8mm and 168g. So their weights are only very slightly different, but the Moto G6 Plus is significantly taller.

Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G5S Plus display

The Moto G6 Plus significantly ups the screen size, delivering a 5.9-inch 1080p LCD screen, while the Moto G5S Plus has a 5.5-inch display that’s also 1080p and LCD.

That means the G5S Plus will actually have a higher pixel density, though Motorola hasn’t yet revealed what the pixel density of the G5S Plus is.

Another difference is the aspect ratio, as the Moto G6 is 18:9, whereas the Moto G5S Plus has a slightly less widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio.

Neither one is objectively better than the other, but the size and aspect ratio of the Moto G6 are certainly more ‘modern.’

Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G5S Plus OS and power

Both of these phones are mid-range, but the Moto G6 Plus has the edge when it comes to specs, as it has a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 630 chipset along with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, while the Moto G5S has a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM, though most markets only got 3GB.

It’s unclear whether the 6GB version of the Moto G6 Plus will be widely available, but even the 4GB version is a step up from the Moto G5S Plus, at least on paper.

Storage also differs, as while the G5S Plus comes with either 32GB or 64GB (though only 32GB in most regions) the Moto G6 Plus is launching with up to 128GB – though as with the higher RAM version that might not be available everywhere. Both phones do have a microSD card slot though.

Both phones also run Android of course, but on the Moto G6 Plus you’re getting Android 8 Oreo, while on the Moto G5S Plus it’s Android 7 Nougat.

The G5S Plus is likely to get upgraded to Oreo at some point, but it’s not there yet, and probably won’t get as many subsequent updates as the Moto G6 Plus.

Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G5S Plus camera and battery

Both of these phones have dual-lens cameras on the back. The Moto G6 Plus has a 12MP one and a 5MP one, while the Moto G5S Plus has a pair of 13MP snappers.

That might make the G5S Plus sound better than the G6 Plus, and we can’t comment on the quality of the G6 Plus’s camera yet, but it’s worth noting that the new phone has an f/1.7 aperture, which means more light can hit the lens than with the f/2.0 G5S Plus.

That’s likely to mean the Moto G6 Plus can take better photos in low light. The camera on the G6 Plus should also be smarter, as it can recognize objects and landmarks.

Both phones can record video in up to 4K quality though, and both have an 8MP front-facing camera.

The battery on the Moto G6 Plus has had a slight boost in capacity though, as it has a 3,200mAh one, while the Moto G5S Plus has a 3,000mAh one. Of course, the G6 Plus also has a larger screen to power.

In practice we found that the Moto G5S Plus would easily last over a day. We’ll let you know how the Moto G6 Plus does when we’ve fully reviewed it. It’s worth noting also that both phones support fast charging.

Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G5S Plus price

The Moto G6 Plus is set to sell for £269 (about $240, AU$360), which is slightly more than the £259 ($279.99, around AU$350) that the Moto G5S Plus launched for, and that phone has dropped in price now in some places.

You can pick the Moto G5S Plus up from around £220 in the UK for example, so expect to pay roughly £50 more for the Moto G6 Plus, and the phone won’t even be landing in the US.

Takeaway

The Moto G6 Plus is a significant change in some ways and not in others. The design looks broadly similar to the Moto G5S Plus, but uses glass on the back rather than metal, the chipset and RAM has had a boost and the battery is a bit bigger.

The camera meanwhile has actually lowered its megapixel count, but should perform better in low light, and the screen is bigger, but no sharper.

In all the Moto G6 Plus looks to be an upgrade (review pending) but it also costs more, and the slightly more compact Moto G5S Plus may still appeal to some buyers.