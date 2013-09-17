Trending

New Asus PadFone Infinity brings Snapdragon 800 among other changes

By Tablets  

Is it a phone or is it a tablet? We're still not sure

Asus new PadFone Infinity
Infinitely the same - but better!

Not a moment sooner than expected, Asus has launched the new PadFone Infinity.

The shocking news is that there are no major shocks. The predicted new 2.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor is a fairly decent jump from the 600 found on the original, though.

The internal storage has been downgraded from its predecessors 64GB to 16GB and 32GB options, but Asus has added a microSD slot to make up for it.

For those of you hankering for a display update, things are much the same here with a 5-inch full Super IPS display.

No alarms and no surprises

The new Infinity comes with Android 4.2 out of the box which should make the UI a fair bit zippier. Though other specs, including the 13MP rear camera and 2MP front camera, remain the same.

That camera is now joined by a new feature called PixelMaster however, which enhances pictures by condensing pixels into a high quality 3-megapixel photo.

The new Infinity also compatible with current PadFone Infinity accessories including the Station dock.

It will go on sale in Taiwan to begin with. Asus has set a US price of $640 (about £402, AU$687) for the 16GB and $710 (about £446, AU$761) for the 32GB option.

An Asus spokesperson told us that there are currently no plans for this hitting UK shores just yet, but that could well change.

See more Tablets news