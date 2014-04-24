LG is seeing double as two new G Pads apparently show up

The LG G Pad 8.3 is a premium slate and one we're rather fond of, and Google must have felt the same given that it launched a Google Play Edition of the tablet. So it's no surprise that LG is working on a follow up.

It's not just one sequel in store, but two, according to listings on the FCC's website. The slates are listed as the LG V400 and the LG V700 and both are equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

We can also see a diagram of each tablet, with a rear camera visible on both. The LG V400 is shown in portrait perspective, which suggests its screen will be on the smaller side, so perhaps it will be 8.3 inches again or maybe it will even be down to 7 inches like many small tablets.

Bigger is better

The LG V700 is shown in landscape, suggesting a bigger screen size. It doesn't say how big but the go-to size for larger slates tends to be 10.1 inches, so that's our best guess for now.

There's no word yet on what the specs will be, when they'll be released or whether they'll even be called G Pads, but we'll be sure to keep you updated.

A 10 inch LG G Pad could have some tough competition

Via Phone Arena