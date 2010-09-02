Trending

Hands on: Toshiba Folio 100 review

Toshiba's 10.1-inch Nvidia Tegra 2-based tablet

We're up close and personal with Toshiba's new iPad-rival

We grabbed a few minutes with Toshiba's new Folio 100 tablet, based on Android 2.2 and running Nvidia's Tegra 2.

It's an impressive looking thing - certainly miles ahead from the Journe Touch that Toshiba demonstrated at last year's IFA.

As you'd expect there's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi as standard, while Tosh will also be making a 3G version available.

As you can see, Tosh irritatingly kept the Folio 100 wall-mounted for the press preview of the company's new kit, but we've still nabbed these shots.

As you can see, the Folio 100 is an iPad-matching 10-1-inches and is pretty thin as well, very much like Apple's device. It's actually slightly thicker at 14mm as opposed to 13.4mm with the iPad.

Toshiba software, such as the Media Player and newly-announced Market Place (not Marketplace) are to be found on the home screen.

Elsewhere it's pure Android, with the standard menu interface.

The power cable is a little ugly and it's joined by an HDMI out port, docking port, lock switch and SD card slot (expandable to 32GB - it doesn't appear there's any in-built memory).

There's also a headphone jack next to the power cable. The unit also boasts a 1.3 megapixel webcam.

The side controls are simple to use, phone-like in function and glow when you press the buttons.

The device boasts full internet browsing, complete with Flash 10.1.

The unit weighs in at 760g, again more than the iPad's 680g. Below you can see Toshiba's Market Place app in evidence.

