Nvidia earnings display successful move from PC to mobile

Nvidia's latest financial reports show successful move from PC to tablets and smartphones

The latest Nvidia financial results show that the graphics giant is confidently handling the shift from PCs to mobile chips and bullish about the potential for Tegra 2.

Nvidia had a successful fourth quarter, reporting earnings of $171.7 million up 48 per cent from a year ago.

Nvidia goes mobile

The company also posted above-expected forecasts for revenue from its latest smartphone and tablet processors for 2011.

Nvidia is clearly very confident about the potential for its new Tegra 2 mobile chips, set to be used in numerous smartphones and tablets.

Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang claimed the latest financial results displayed "the larger story of transformation" of his company's core business from the PC to the mobile graphics chip.

"We're beginning to sample to strategic partners and based on competition and announcements we believe we are at least a year ahead of them," the Nvidia chief executive told analysts.

"Tegra is positioned center stage in the revolution in super phones and tablets, while Tesla (high-end graphics chip familys) is becoming an essential processor for supercomputing.

"I have never been more excited about Nvidia's prospects."

Nvidia is selling its new Tegra 2 graphics chips to companies such as Motorola (in its new Xoom tablet), Dell, LG, Acer, Toshiba, Samsung and others.

Via Reuters