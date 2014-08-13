Acer says its new Aspire V Nitro laptops will positively thrill your senses

Acer designed the Aspire V Nitro series with media in mind

Update: Pricing and availability details for the Acer Aspire V Nitro series are rare, but Acer was able to share some information with TechRadar.

In Australia, the 15.6-inch Aspire V Nitro notebook will launch starting at AU$1,399 (about $1,300, £780); the 15.6-inch Black Edition with full HD will start at AU$1,999 (about $1,860, £1,100); the 15.6-inch Black Edition with UHD starts at AU$2,699 (about $2,500, £1,500); and the 17.3-inch normal Aspire V Nitro from AU$1,999 (about $1,860, £1,100).

Check out our hands-on review of the Acer Aspire V Nitro

Original story follows…

Acer has announced a new laptop line known as the Aspire V Nitro series, which the Taiwanese company promises will offer a "thrilling sensory experience."

That may seem like some strong word choice to describe a series of laptops, but Acer is sticking to its guns here.

The Acer Aspire V Nitro notebooks are focused on multimedia and entertainment, with impressive specs, sleek design and decent extras.

"Providing top-class entertainment to its users was one of Acer's focus points when developing the Aspire V Nitro series," reads the laptops' announcement.

Paint it Black

Acer's Aspire V Nitro laptops come in 15- and 17-inch flavors, with a variety of specs culminating in the superior Aspire V Nitro-Black Edition, the best hardware the series offers.

The laptops are built from soft-touch Nanoimprint Lithography tech with durable metal finish, plus a textured lid and a red-backlit keyboard.

Processor options include fourth- and fifth- generation Intel Core chips and Nvidia GeForce graphics up to GTX860M (in the Black Edition).

All Aspire V Nitro models pack a 1080p IPS anti-glare display, 4-speaker surround sound, and Dolby Digital Plus Home Theater features, plus special Acer cooling and dust-removal tech and 2x2 wireless antennas that increase Wi-Fi speed.

A Blu-ray drive, 1TB hard disk and 256GB SSD storage rank among the Aspire V Nitro series' other optional features.

Acer has divulged the Nitro notebooks will begin thrilling your senses in the third quarter of 2014 in select countries in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.