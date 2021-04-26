Mivi launches Collar Classic Bluetooth earphones in India

Mivi has launched a new pair of Bluetooth Earphones called the Collar Classic in India. The new Mivi Collar Classic, has been priced at Rs 999, is the only wireless earphone at this price point to offer fast charging and an advertised 24-hrs playtime.

The Mivi Collar Classic is available in as many as six different colour options which means that customers have a lot of options. This new device is being manufactured at the company's fully integrated manufacturing unit in Hyderabad. The Mivi Collar Classic is available on Flipkart at a special introductory price for a limited time. Offers on the device include a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card besides No Cost EMI options from the same bank.

Mivi Collar Classic: Details

The Mivi Collar Classic comes with a MEMS mic for calling, and uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and weighs 29 grams. It also has an in-line 3-button remote to control music and calls with options to play, pause, accept, reject calls. The built-in microphone also activates voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Siri at the touch of a button. It has a maximum Bluetooth operational range of 10 meters or approximately 30 feet.

The Mivi Collar Classic apparently fully charges in 40 minutes with a quick charging option where it can provide 10 hours worth of playback with 10 minutes of charge. The Driver type is dynamic and has a frequency response from 20 Hz to 20 KHz. The Mivi Collar Classic comes with 10mm drivers and supported audio codecs include AVRCP, A2DP, HSP, and HFP.

It comes with 3 pairs of interchangeable earbuds that provide a secure fit. When not in use, the magnetic earbuds stick together and hang around the neck. The company claims that the device can produce a deep and powerful bass.