Windows 11 launch event live blog

Microsoft's Windows 11 launch event is today, June 24, and begins at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST (and 1am AEST on June 25 in Australia), and we'll be watching along live to bring you the latest breaking news and commentary on what is bound to be a major launch for laptops and PCs around the world.

Only a few years ago, Microsoft was suggesting that Windows 10 would be the last version of Windows ever released. Instead, the company would release major updates for that operating system.

However, it looks like those plans have changed, as rumors, leaks and even teasers from Microsoft itself have made it pretty clear that Windows 10 isn't going to be the last version after all – and Windows 11 will replace it.

As Windows 10 is so popular, this means we could be in for some seriously big changes. If you want to watch along as well, check out our how to watch Microsoft's Windows 11 launch event live guide.