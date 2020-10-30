LG’s game-changer phone with a rollable display could launch next year

While it’s fellow South-Korean brand Samsung has been going gung-ho about foldable phones, LG had opted for a slightly different route with its dual-screened devices. Though the experience of these dual-screened devices is nowhere close to an actual foldable smartphone, however, it gave LG enough time to not only assess the market feedback and to work on its foldable phones.

It is now reported that the South-Korean tech giant is now working on a couple of phones including a phone with rollable display and a full-fledged flagship smartphone.

Codenamed The B project, the rollable display phone has been in the works for some time and is expected to be commercially launched by the end of the first quarter in 2021. According to the previous reports, this and this , display on the Project B smartphone can be elongated when required, somewhat like the one that TCL teased earlier this year.

The OLED panel for this phone is reportedly being developed in collaboration with the Chinese company BOE and gets its name after LG’s CEO Kwon Bong-Seok. Reports also suggest that LG had secured the patent of such a phone back in 2018.

This phone was teased recently by LG during the recent launch. Right at the end of the below video, you can notice a device that is being stretched from one side.

To recall, LG has already launched a TV with a rollable display. The panel of this TV can be rolled into the base that also houses speakers and can be retracted as in when required. While this TV was teased sometime last year it has been made commercially available very recently. The smartphone in question may follow the same lines.

The other phone codenamed as Rainbow is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2021. It is supposed to follow the V series lineup of premium flagship devices and may feature the upcoming Snapdragon 875 SoC. Beyond these, not much is known about these devices and we will keep you updated as soon as we get to know.