LG Velvet to go on sale today: price in India, specs, and availability

The LG Velvet will go on sale for the first time in India today. The device was launched earlier this week along with LG Wing . The LG Velvet is yet another dual-screen product in the company's lineup but, this time around comes as an additional accessory.

The LG Velvet made its debut back in May and that was a 5G variant powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset. However, in India, the device will be available in 4G variant only and the device is powered by Snapdragon 845.

LG Velvet price in India

The LG Velvet is priced at Rs 36,990. The dual-screen combo with the stylus is priced at Rs 49,990. Colour options include Aurora Silver and Black. The device is now available but only available via LG's network of offline retailers across India.

There's no information if the phone will eventually be available on Flipkart or Amazon.

LG Velvet specs

The Velvet comes with a curved 6.8-inch P-OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The screen meets the equally curved back at a sleek metal frame, making the device just 7.9mm thick and 180 grams heavy. The entire package if IP68 water-resistant and MIL-STD 810G compliant for drop protection.

Attaching the dual-screen accessory adds an identical second screen which can be used for multi-tasking by having another app open. The package will also include a stylus for precise input.

The Indian variant of the LG Velvet is powered by dated Snapdragon 845 chipset, Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be further expanded via micro SD. It will occupy the second SIM card slot though. The battery is rated at 4,300mAh and supports 25W Quick Charge 4+ fast charging as well as 9W fast wireless charging.

On to the optics, the LG Velvet houses a triple camera system with a 48MP f/1.8 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP ToF depth sensor. The glass back has the cameras placed vertically, mimicking raindrops. The front camera has a resolution of 16MP. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack dual stereo speakers.