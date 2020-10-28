LG Velvet with dual-display and stylus pen launched in India

The LG Wing wasn’t the only new smartphone unveiled by the brand today. The LG Velvet tagged along as a surprise launch announcement, bolstering LG’s dual-screen product lineup.

The LG Velvet 5G was originally unveiled in a few markets in May of this year. It was followed by other variants opting for different chipsets for specific markets. It joins LG’s growing portfolio of dual-display devices in India, alongside the LG G8X ThinQ and the LG Wing.

LG Velvet specs

The Velvet gets its name for its premium svelte design. There’s a curved 6.8-inch P-OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The screen meets the equally curved back at a sleek metal frame, making the device just 7.9mm thick and 180 grams heavy. The glass back has the cameras placed vertically, mimicking raindrops. The entire package if IP68 water-resistant and MIL-STD 810G compliant for drop protection.

Attaching the dual-screen accessory adds an identical second screen which can be used for multi-tasking by having another app open. The package will also include the FineTouch Capacitive Stylus for precise input.

The Indian variant of the LG Velvet is powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset (without 5G capabilities), the Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be further expanded via micro SD. It will occupy the second SIM card slot though. The battery is rated at 4,300mAh and supports 25W Quick Charge 4+ fast charging as well as 9W fast wireless charging.

The three cameras on the rear include a 48MP f/1.8 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP ToF depth sensor. The front camera has a resolution of 16MP. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack dual stereo speakers.

LG Velvet price in India

In India, the LG Velvet is priced at Rs 36,990. Colour options include Aurora Silver and Black. The dual-screen combo with the stylus is priced at Rs 49,990. The first sale is scheduled for October 30.