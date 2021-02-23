LG W41, W41 Plus, and W41 Pro launched in India with a 5,000mAh battery

LG has announced three new in India under the W series. The newly launched phones include - the LG W41, LG W41 Plus, and LG W41 Pro. The W41 series will succeed the LG W31 series in India which was launched back in November 2020.

The newly launched LF W41 trio are made for the offline market and come with a quad rear camera on the back, a massive battery and the phones are powered by MediaTek’s gaming-centric G35 processor. Apart from the memory and storage everything else is on all three phones. Instead of making them different variants under one phone name, LG has made it three different phones.

(Image credit: LG)

LG W41, W41 Plus, W41 Pro specs

The trio comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ Full (1,600 x 720 pixel) vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. All three phones also come with a punch-hole display. The LG W41, W41 Plus, and W41 Pro are powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset clocked at 2.3GHz. These phones run on Android 10 and come with a dedicated Google assistant button to quickly interact with the voice assistant.

The only difference between these phones comes in the RAM and storage department. The vanilla LG W41 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage while the LG W41 Plus comes in a 4+128GB combination. And, the top of the line LG W41 Plus comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. All three phones support microSD card up to 512GB.

(Image credit: LG)

Further, there is a 5,000mAh battery unit with a Type-C port and fast charging support without any specifics. In terms of optics, the LG W41 sports a quad rear camera with a 48MP primary sensor followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor completing the rear camera setup. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter on the front. The cameras are packed with several modes including slow-mo, time-lapse, Bokeh, HDR, and 12 live filters.

Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlocking, AI-powered cameras, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi. The LG W41 series measures 166.5 x 77.3 x 9.3mm and weighs 201g.

(Image credit: LG)

LG W41, W41 Plus, and W41 Pro price and availability

The W41 is priced at Rs 13,490 while the LG W41 Plus is priced at Rs 14,490 and the W41 Pro is priced at Rs 15,490. It is available in all offline stores across India.

