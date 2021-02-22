Realme Buds Air 2 price in India, availability and features leaked

The Realme Buds Air 2 will be unveiled in India later this week on February 24, alongside the Narzo 30 series. However, the product’s landing page is already live on Flipkart, revealing the price, features and sale date.

As per the product page, the Realme Buds Air 2 will be priced at Rs 2,999 in India — significantly cheaper than its predecessor which started at Rs 3,999. Additionally, the sale date is mentioned as March 2 for wider availability.

The teasers also confirm a collaboration with The Chainsmokers as a “special invited chief tuner of Realme”.

Realme Buds Air 2 specs and features

One of the key highlights of the Realme Buds Air 2 will be the presence of active noise cancellation (ANC) which was seen on the Realme Buds Air Pro and if the pricing turns out to be true, the Buds Air 2 will be the cheapest true wireless earphones with ANC in India. Further, it will have a 10mm Diamond-class Hi-Fi driver setup. For gamers, there’s also 88mm super low-latency mode which is lower than what we have seen on the last-gen Realme Buds Air earbuds.

The Realme Buds Air 2 will come with a new design. While the Realme Buds Air had a half in-ear style design, the Realme Buds Air 2 will come with an in-ear style design with interchangeable S/M/L earbud tips to get the perfect fit. The Buds Air 2 will come in two colour options - Closer Black and Closer White. Each bud weighs around 4.1 gram.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme Buds Air 2 comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.2, which makes it pretty rare and it also supports the Google Fast Pair protocol. IPX5 water-resistant protection rating will make sure you can use the device during gym sessions and slight rain. Controls options will include double-tap to play/pause, triple tap to skip track, and long press to reject calls, and long-press both earbuds to switch between ANC and transparency modes.

And lastly, in terms of battery life, the Realme Buds Air 2 is said to bring improved battery life with up to 5 hours of battery life on a single charge and 25 hours of total playback including the case. A 10-minute quick charge is said to offer 2 hours of playback.

Other features include Realme link app support, smart in-ear wear detection, and rich bass. While this is all the features listed on Flipkart for now, we now have pretty much all the details of the Realme Buds Air 2 and if the pricing turns out to be true, this will be one of the most popular budget TWS.

The Flipkart page has now been taken down, which leads us to believe that the information was correct. However, take the pricing details with a grain of salt as decoys have been occasionally deployed to gather hype ahead of the official announcement.

