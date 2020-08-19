Lenovo unveils Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi, Legion 5i gaming laptops in India

Lenovo has unveiled three new Legion gaming laptop in India - Legion 7i, Legion 5i, and Legion 5Pi. Here’s everything you need to know.

These laptops are powered by the 10th gen Intel core CPUs and come with Nvidia GeForce GPU. All three Legion gaming laptops run on Windows 10 OS and also feature high refresh rate display and low response time depending on the model you pick.

Lenovo Legion 7i

The Lenovo Legion 7i features a 15.6 Full HD display with 144Hz/240Hz refresh rate depending on the model you choose. You also get up to 500 nits of peak brightness, 1ms response time, HDR and Dolby Vision on select models. The device can be powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core ii7-10875H Processor with 8 Cores, 16 Threads. For graphics, you get up to 8GB Nividia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPU. On a single charge, the laptop is said to last for about 7.7 hours.

Further, it packs in up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and Up to 1 TB PCIe SSD with support for dual drive Configuration. Port options onboard include 3 x USB 3.1, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x RJ45, Thunderbolt 3 Type-C, USB-C, and an audio combo port. Other features include HD webcam, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x 2W Dolby Atmos speaker. It weighs in at 2.1Kgs (base model).

Lenovo Legion 5i

Powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H Processor with 6 Cores and 12 Threads, the Legion 5Pi comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time.

It can be configured up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU. The battery claims to stay for 7.7 hours on a single charge. Moreover, It comes with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 2933MHz and up to 1TB PCIe SSD. The Lenovo Legion 5Pi has a backlit keyboard with 4--zone RGB (optional). You get 2 x 2W Harman Kardon speaker system, Dolby Atmos headphone support.

Lenovo Legion 5Pi

The device boasts of YLegion logo illuminated on the top which looks good in the dark. The Legion 5Pi is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7-10750H Processor with 6 Cores and 12 Threads, and comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. It can be configured to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU. The battery life is is the same as the other two models and the company claims it stays for 7.7 hours with an 80Whr battery. It comes with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 2933MHz and up to 1TB PCIe SSD.

The Lenovo Legion 5Pi comes with a backlit keyboard with 4--zone RGB (optional). You get 2 x 2W Harman Kardon speaker system, Dolby Atmos headphone support. For connectivity, there is the latest WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Price and availability

Laptop Starting price Lenovo Legion 7i Rs 189,006 Lenovo Legion 5i Rs 79,990 Lenovo Legion 5Pi Rs 1,34,990

The Lenovo Legion 7i and Legion 5i are now available for purchase on Lenovo e-store. They will also go on sale via offline stores this week. The Lenovo Legion 5Pi will go on sale later this month on all platforms.