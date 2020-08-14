Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i launched in India

Lenovo has announced a new ultrabook in India under the Yoga Slim series, thereby expanding its premium offerings in the country. The newly launched Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i comes with 10th gen Intel Core processor, Nvidia graphics, and more.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i specs

(Image credit: Amazon)

For starters, you get a 14-inch Full HD IPS screen with 90% screen to body ratio and a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The max brightness on the machine is 300 nits and also has an anti-glare technology. It runs on Windows 10 Home operation system with lifetime.

Inside, you get 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, there is also a 10th gen core i7 variant. It is paired with up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB SSD storage. To take care of the gaming, you get up to Nvidia MX350 2GB graphics. Port options onboard include two USB 3.1 Gen 2, USB-C (USB 3.1 + DP + Power Delivery), SD card reader, HDMI, and a headphone / mic combo. On a single charge, the laptop can last up to 14 hours.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i weighs 1.4Kgs. It comes with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 edition pre-installed. Other features include Dolby Atmos audio, Wi-Fi 6, and a 60Wh battery with quick charge technology, and Lenovo Q-Control smart cooling system.

Price and availability

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i starts at Rs 79,990 in India and comes in a Grey colour option. The laptop will go on sale via Amazon, Flipkart starting August 20. And, the offline sale will start on August 14. The machine comes with a one-year onsite domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects.

