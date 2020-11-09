Lenovo Legion Phone Duel listed on India site hinting at an imminent launch

When it comes to gaming smartphones in India, Asus ROG phone 3 has been the undisputed champion. It is one of the most powerful Android phones available in the country and is a gamers delight. However, it looks like the ROG Phone 3 will no longer remain a loner at the top and will soon have a company in the form of Lenovo Legion Phone Duel.

GizmoChina recently spotted the phone being listed on the company’s Indian website hinting at an impending launch in the country.

While the company did hint at the availability in select regions during the launch, the phone was initially expected to make its way to India along with the Legion gaming laptops in August, however, the launch got delayed due to the “high price point” reports NDTV. The phone was expected to “come to India when the price point becomes more acceptable, and the retail network is better equipped.”

Now that the phone is spotted on the official site in India, the company may be finally preparing for the phone's launch here. Though when we clicked the link , we automatically got redirected to Motorola India’s website.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel specifications

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel was first launched in July and it comes with a 6.65-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel boasting 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. The presence of a massive amount of RAM ensures that users get the best and lag-free gaming experience.

In terms of storage, you get a couple of variants with 256 GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage option. Powering the phone is a 5000 mAh battery pack that supports a whopping 90W fast charging. Since the phone has two different batteries each of 2500 mAh capacity, the 90W charging solution only takes 10 minutes to charge the phone to 50% and just 30 minutes to charge it fully.

In terms of optics, the phone comes with a dual-camera setup at the rear with the primary 64-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. This pop-up module is housed on the side of the phone rather than on top like most other pop-up selfie cameras.

Since it’s a gaming phone, it comes with a game acceleration engine to help enhance the gaming experience. Other miscellaneous features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS and NFC. You also get two USB Type-C ports — one at the regular place at the bottom of the phone while the other one is located on the side of the phone to help you charge your phone in a natural position while you’re busy killing virtual zombies. An in-display fingerprint sensor is also present on the phone.

Lenovo Legion Duel Gaming phone price

While the listing on the Indian site does not reveal the price of Lenovo Legion Phone Duel in India, it was launched at RMB 3999 for the 8GB/256GB variant while the 16GB/512GB variant was launched at 999 Euros in Europe.