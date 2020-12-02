Lenovo Legion 5 powered by Ryzen 5 4600H CPU launched in India

Lenovo Legion 5 is the latest gaming laptop from the brand for the Indian market. The new gaming laptop comes under the Legion series and joins Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi, Legion 5i laptops which were launched back in August.

The Lenovo Legion 5 is powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 series processor and is paired with Nvidia GeForce graphics. Also, Lenovo is offering Legion Recon Gaming backpack worth Rs 8,466 for just Rs 1 when you purchase the Legion 5 gaming laptop.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo Legion 5 specs

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lenovo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo Legion 5 sports a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display with 144Hz refresh rate. It has a max brightness of 300nits and is also Dolby Vision-enabled. The 720p HD webcam sits right on top of the display. The talking point of the laptop is what’s inside. The Lenovo Legion 5 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor clocked at 3GHz. It is built on 7nm Zen 2 core architecture. You also get Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 graphics. The laptop comes with 8GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM and comes with 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD combo.

The laptop offers four USB 3.2 Gen 1, one USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 1, an Ethernet port, and headphone and mic combo. Apart from one USB and headphone jack, the rest of the ports are located on the back of the laptop. The machine is integrated with a 80Wh battery unit which is said to offer 8 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also offers rapid charge which takes the laptop from 0-50% in just under 30 minutes.

Fort audio, Legion 5 packs in 2W Harman Kardon speaker with Dolby Atmos support. Lenovo’s nifty addition, the Lenovo Vantage overclock CPUs and GPUs and use memory release to push frame rates. It also allows you to opt for a quiet mode to save battery life or choose balance mode for normal use.

Other features include Windows 10 Home, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI 2.0, Kensington lock slot, 4-zone RGB(optional), and a Novo button. And lastly, there is also Legion Coldfront 2.0 system that cools and dissipates heat via a dual-channel thermal mechanism. It has 67 liquid crystal polymer-coated fan blades and dedicated copper heat pipes.

Lenovo Legion 5 price in India and availability

The Lenovo Legion 5 is priced at Rs 79,990 in India. It comes in Phantom Black colour options and is now available on Lenovo e-store and Amazon. However, it is priced at Rs 84,990 on Amazon .

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!