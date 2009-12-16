YouTube reveals most- watched videos of 2009

YouTube has revealed its most-watched content for the last 12 months, so Susan Boyle haters had better look away now.

The site has also examined the "billions of queries" that people typed into YouTube search in 2009 to identify some of the fastest-rising search terms for each month.YouTube says this gives results similar to Google Zeitgeist, "revealing the interests, issues, and entertainment that connected the world throughout the year."

"From a new singer's debut on the world stage to newlyweds dancing down the aisle, YouTube offers everyone a way to experience and share in the big or small moments that touch millions of people around the world,"said Chad Hurley, CEO and co-founder of YouTube.

Top 5 Most Watched YouTube videos (UK)

1. YouTube Street Fighter - 6,604,675 views

2. How to say i love you - 1,927,530 views

3. Lego Star Wars - The New Guy - 1,812, 037 views

4. The Stig revealed - 3,035,197 views

5. Extreme sheep LED - 10,640,942 views

Top 5 Most Watched YouTube videos (Global)

1. Susan Boyle - Britain's Got Talent (120+ million views)

2. David After Dentist (37+ million views)

3. JK Wedding Entrance Dance (33+ million views)

4. New Moon Movie Trailer (31+ million views)

5. Evian Roller Babies (27+ million views)

Fastest Rising YouTube search terms by month (Global):