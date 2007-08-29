Kid cracks £34m Aussie government porn filter

The web filtering software was rolled out to educational establishments and families in Australia

A Melbourne boy has claimed he has cracked the Australian government's internet filtering software. The NetAlert software was rolled out to educational establishments and families across the country to prevent children accessing porn sites at a cost of AU$84 million, or £34 million.

Tom Wood, 16, says it took him half an hour to crack the software, reports Australian Cnet. Talking to Australian Channel Seven, Wood was surprised at his 'achievement'. "For that money, I thought it must have been unbreakable," he told the network.

Wood's handiwork appears to have occurred as a workaround that makes the software appear untouched. The Australian government has tried three times to trial filtering technology in the past, but each time the software was found wanting.

Communications Minister Helen Coonan told Cnet that the government was working on a fix to the latest setback. "Traditional parenting skills have never been more important," said Coonan.