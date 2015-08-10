This is why the web looked strange today

Update: Adobe says the problem has now been resolved, meaning all websites should now look as they normally would. Balance is restored. Everyone back to work.

Original story below...

If you think something's not quite right on the web today, your eyes don't deceive you.

Adobe has confirmed that its TypeKit font network, which lets many sites display fonts that aren't installed on users' computers, is partly down.

The result is that loads of sites are defaulting to fonts like Arial and Georgia, though only in "some regions" according to Adobe.

But fear not - a fix is being worked on, and we suspect it'll be sorted very soon.