Spotify adds option to buy music

If you want to buy a tune you are listening to on the streaming service Spotify.com, then one mouse-click will soon give you the option to purchase a high-quality MP3 version of the song via 7digital.com

"7digital, the home of MP3 downloads, and music-streaming service Spotify today announce an international strategic collaboration that will make high-quality MP3 downloads available directly through the Spotify application," reads the press release.

Spotify users will immediately be given the option of buying a 320Kbps MP3 from over six million tunes already available through 7digital.com.

Nail in iTunes coffin?

Users simply right-click on streamed tracks in Spotify and select the 'Buy From 7digital.com' option. Easy!

"In the future, as well as track and album downloads, users will be able to purchase playlists that have been created within Spotify through 7digital.com," the release continues.

"This allows music fans to create their own bespoke digital compilation albums and purchase them at a discounted price. Future developments will also see closer integration between the two services, including the addition of 'one click' downloads."

Ben Drury, CEO 7digital comments: "The collaboration with Spotify is exactly what we were aiming to achieve when we opened our API to outside developers. This is the first stage of a partnership that will create a more integrated download experience for 7digital and Spotify customers."

Spotify, Songbird, 7digital

The announcement of 7digital's Spotify partnership follows the recent news of a partnership with the open source media player Songbird.

Daniel Ek, CEO and founder of Spotify says about the link-up: "Through integration with 7digital.com, our users can now take their digital music with them wherever they go. We're committed to developing the world's largest streaming music catalogue and 7digital.com's huge catalogue of high-quality MP3 downloads makes them an ideal partner for us."

The download option will initially be available in the UK and Germany, France, Italy and Spain. For more info head over to 7digital.com.