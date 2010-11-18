Old Spice and BBC win at the .net Awards 2010

The .net Awards 2010 winners have been announced, with the BBC News website, the Old Spice ads and Ravelry all picking up gongs.
The .net Awards are organised by TechRadar's publisher Future and this year's ceremony was at the London Ministry of Sound and hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.
The awards have been going for 13 years and celebrate the very best in web design and development.
Viral campaign
Nearly 100,000 votes saw Old Spice win 'viral campaign of the year' the BBC news site win 'redesign of the year' and photo sharing site Flickr pick up mobile site of the year.
Ravely – an online community for crafters – edged out Facebook for the 'Community site of the year' award.
Dan Oliver, Editor-in-Chief of .net, said: "We believe that our combination of public nominations and industry voting is the fairest and most transparent awards in web design and development, and that¹s backed up by the phenomenal year-on-year growth we've seen.
"This year we clocked 95,399 votes, which was a 56 per cent increase on the previous year's figures.
"The .net Awards have become the benchmark for anyone serious about web design and development, and this year's results reflect the continued growth and innovation in our industry. Roll on 2011!"
.net Awards 2010 winners
Podcast of the year: Sitepoint podcast
Video podcast of the year: The Big Web Show
Viral campaign of the year: Old Spice
Web personality of the year: Jason Santa Maria
Blog of the year: Smashing Magazine
Community site of the year: Ravelry
Innovation of the year: Node
Best API use: Flipboard
Mobile app of the year: Dropbox
Standards champion: Jeffrey Zeldman
Web app of the year: TypeKit
Interactive site of the year: Chrome Fastball
Mobile site of the year: Flickr
Open source application of the year: Modernizr
Redesign of the year: BBC News
Design Agency of the year: Happy Cog