Google+ gets trends and picture editing features

Google+ has been given a major overhaul, with the search giant using the mass of data it is now capturing via the public setting of its social network to show off trends.

As well as rolling our Google+ for apps customers, Google has introduced new features called What's hot on Google+, Google+ ripples and Google+ Creative Kit.

The former is a fairly straightforward trending topics display, very similar to Twitter's offering – and tracking the real-time zeitgeist.

Hot ripples

"…sometimes you want to know what the world is so excited about. Whether it's breaking news or beautiful photos, you just don't want to miss anything. With this in mind, we're launching "What's Hot" on Google+, a new place to visit for interesting and unexpected content," explained Google's Vic Gundrota.

Next up is Google+ Ripples – which is a graphical display of the way in which posts are shared across the Google+ community.

It's a neat trick, although it's obviously more handy to those people who have large followings and big communities of commenters.

Picture perfect

Next up is the Google+ Creative Kit – which is simple picture editing functionality allowing you to add various 'fun' filters or text to your images.

"We think Google+ should get better every time you use it," opened Gundotra on the post announcing the new features.

"It's not enough to obsess over community feedback (which we do); we also need to surprise and delight you with constant improvements (which we also try and do).

"Today's no different, so we're rolling out four new features in four different areas."