Google Chrome Frame breaks free of its beta shackles

Google has announced that its Chrome Frame application, which retrofits old versions of Internet Explorer with new features, has comes out of beta and is now labelled as 'stable'.

Google is calling it its "most polished version of Google Chrome Frame to date".

Adding the frame to an old version of IE means that you can use HTML5 speed up Javascript.

Google admits in the blog that when it originally released Google Chrome Frame, it was a touch buggy and not as fast as it wanted.

But now it is had a spit and polish and some go-faster stripes have been added.

Aggressive goals

"A stable release is just the beginning for Google Chrome Frame," explains Google in a blog.

"We've set aggressive goals for future releases: we're working on making start-up speed even faster and removing the current requirement for administrator rights to install the plug-in.

"Expect more improvements and features in the near future, as we plan to release on the same schedule as Google Chrome."

Services which have integrated Google Chrome Frame include YouTube, Orkut and Google Docs.

Google is hoping to add the frame to Calender and Gmail in the near future.

The learn more about Google Chrome Frame, watch the video below.

Warning: it contains Google employees who look like they are auditioning to be kids' TV presenters.