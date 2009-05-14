Gmail adds option to import other accounts

Users of Google's increasingly popular Gmail webmail service will be able to import mail from other email accounts, including Hotmail, AOL and Yahoo.

A rolling change being pushed through to the millions of Gmail users, allowing them to import the email they have in other accounts, in order to put all of their mail in one place.

"Gmail users can be a passionate bunch," a post on the Gmail blog suggests. "Many of us have, at one time or another, encouraged or cajoled friends and family to join us @gmail.com. But switching email accounts can be pretty painful.

"It's like getting out of a relationship. You have so much baggage — years of emails and contacts, memories of past Christmases and Valentine's Days — so the easier your new email account can make it, the better.

Yahoo, Hotmail, AOL and more

"Gmail now migrates email and contacts from other email providers, including Yahoo!, Hotmail, AOL, and many more.

"It's much easier to make the transition now that you can bring along all your old email and contacts. You can even have your messages forwarded from your old account for 30 days, giving you time to take Gmail for a test drive while you make up your mind."

The feature is available right now for anyone setting up a new Gmail account and current users will also get the functionality in the coming weeks.

"You'll know it's on for your account when you see the Accounts and Import tab (formerly just called Accounts) under Settings," adds Google.

Google's dedication to its Gmail service is fairly clear, and as the company busily goes about its business of wringing every last drop of information from each and every one of us, the move is hardly a surprise.