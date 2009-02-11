Channel 4 announces 4oD upgrade

4oD to get its own VOD rival

Channel 4 has announced it is to revitalise its catch-up TV web service, by introducing CatchUp - a Flash-based player which will complement its current video-on-demand site 4oD.

The news comes after the Competition Commission blocked Project Kangaroo, which was set to be a joint VOD partnership between BBC Worldwide, ITV and Channel 4.

CatchUp utilises Flash streaming technology so will allow both PC and Mac users to view Channel 4's programmes on the web.



A departure for Channel 4

Unlike 4oD it will not be available as a pop-up downloadable app but actually integrated into the Channel 4 website – much like its BBC rival, iPlayer.

Speaking about CatchUp which will be available next month, Andy Pipes, Channel 4's product development manager, said: "This is a departure from our current pop-out experience and should ensure all the information around a programme is available in one place, where the user is watching the episode."