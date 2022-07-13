Infinix's new smart TV is loaded with streaming apps - And it's just Rs 8,999

Audio player loading…

Infinix has introduced a new smart TV in India at Rs 8,999. The brand from TRANSSION group says the 32Y1 smart TV comes with the most number of in-built OTT apps in the segment it is positioned.

Infinix 32Y1 features

(Image credit: Infinix)

To be available on Flipkart from July 18 onwards, the Infinix 32Y1 has a bezel-less design, a 32-inch HD screen with 1200 (Typ) contrast ratio, 250 NITS brightness and it supports HLG signal.



The TV also comes with 20W speakers with Dolby audio, three HDMI, two USB ports, one optical, LAN and MiraCast, along with WiFi and Chromecast built in. Further, it comes equipped with streaming apps such as YouTube, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, Zee5, Eros Now, YuppTV, AajTak, Plex, and Hotstar pre-installed.



Infinix has equipped the remote control of the 32Y1 smart TV with hot keys for YouTube and Prime Video. What's more, the TV is powered by a quad-core processor with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage.

Commenting on the launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, said, "At Infinix, we have been constantly innovating and building products that perfectly match the evolving entertainment requirements of our customers. We are excited to launch the all-new Infinix 32Y1 smart TV. With the Infinix 32Y1, we are confident to democratize Smart TVs in the budget segment, offering affordable options for every Indian household.”

(Image credit: Infinix)

Infinix Mobility: The story so far

Infinix Mobility is an emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of devices worldwide under the Infinix brand, which was founded in 2013.

The company launched its first Android smart TV series, the Infinity X1 in 32- and 43-inch variants in 2020. It also set foot in the audio gadget segment and then the laptop segment with the INBook X1. The company's products are sold in more than 40 countries across the world now.