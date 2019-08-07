Top 10 deals you need to check out on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering a plethora of products with discounts and and attractive offers. But it can be quite an ask to pick out the best ones. This list will help you pick the best of the lot.

1/10 JBL Flip 2

While Amazon is offering these speakers for Rs 4,599, Flipkart has managed to undercut its industry rival by offering the same speaker for Rs 3,999.

There’s an additional 10% discount if you purchase it using an SBI credit or debit card, saving you another Rs 400 or so.

2/10 32GB LeEco Le Max2

Any LeEco fans out there? Well, the Le Max2 flagship can be yours for a very attractive price of Rs 17,999. The device usually sells for Rs 22,999, so you're saving big here.

3/10 32GB Nextbit Robin

Remember this cloud based high-end offering from Nextbit? Well, the 32GB variant of the handset can be snatched up for just Rs 14,999, making this quite an attractive deal for the customers. You can also get up to Rs 13,000 off with an exchange program.

4/10 16GB Moto X Play with Turbo Charger

While the 32GB variant of the Moto X Play is selling for a very good price, the 16GB variant is enjoying an even bigger discount. Flipkart is selling the device for Rs 12,999, plus there’s the SBI credit/debit card offer along with an exchange promo.

5/10 Xiaomi Mi 5

One of the most attractive budget flagships available out there, the Xiaomi Mi 5 is now selling for Rs 19,999, down from its usual pricing of Rs 24,999. All colours are available for the same price, making this quite an appealing prospect for many.

6/10 ASUS ZenFone 2 (4GB RAM/32GB storage)

Although this is a 2015 handset, the hardware it possesses makes it an attractive device even today. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 5.5-inch Full HD display, and the Intel Atom Z3560 processor. You can grab the ASUS ZenFone 2 for just Rs 9,999 on Flipkart.

7/10 Philips Bluetooth Speaker

The pocket sized Philips Bluetooth speaker can be yours for just Rs 999. Flipkart claims that this is a special price, which indicates that the listing might not stay up for long.

8/10 Apple iPad Air 2 (32GB)

The Apple iPad Air 2 in a 64GB configuration can be yours for just Rs 31,900. This is Apple’s most recent full sized iPad, barring the iPad Pro. The company is expected to be launching an iPad Air refresh this month, which could explain the discount here.

9/10 32GB LG G5

LG’s early 2016 modular flagship, the G5, is selling on Flipkart for Rs 39,999. The smartphone is available in Silver, Gold and Titan colour variants, which means there are plenty of options to choose from.

10/10 Huawei Watch with stainless steel body and leather strap

Huawei is offering its Android Wear smartwatch for just Rs 17,999. For those not in the loop, this is one of the best looking smartwatches money can buy right now. Considering how Huawei won’t be launching any new smartwatches in the foreseeable future, this might remain the only wearable on offer by the company in the months to come.