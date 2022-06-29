YouTube launches referral program for Premium users

Audio player loading…

YouTube will be rewarding its Premium subscribers for bringing in more users. Google’s video and streaming services platform has begun its referral program and is rewarding users with an extension to their existing subscriptions. Anyone who signs up for the service using the referral link will be rewarded with 3 months of YouTube Premium at a discounted one-time payment of Rs 10.

The offer is also expected to roll out to all users in a phased manner too. You could look out for the banner in the app or website as seen in the screenshot from 9to5Google (opens in new tab).

According to the terms and conditions of the referral (opens in new tab) program, Google is allowing existing YouTube Premium users to refer the service to friends and family. Each contact who signs up using the referral link gets the discounted offer. The referrer is rewarded with a month’s subscription for free. Once someone uses, the referral link with their account, the rewards are visible on their respective accounts in the app.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

However, there are several conditions to the offer that YouTube is running. For one, the 3-month free offer will apply only to accounts that have never signed up for Premium before. Any account that was created after May 1 of this year also doesn’t qualify for the offer. Existing members or anyone who has stopped their prior subscription won’t get the benefits. Secondly, premium members who are creating the referral link can get benefits of up to 12 months.

So, essentially it means that no matter how many contacts you send it to, you’ll be lucky to get a year’s subscription from 12 of your contacts. Again, provided they’ve never signed up to YouTube Premium.

The Premium user will also lose their benefits if they cancel their subscription anytime during the offer period. YouTube Premium’s Referral program is valid until May 31 of next year.

Quick savings for users

Everyone loves discounts and limited-time offers. Previously, there were reports that long-time YouTube Premium subscribers were rewarded with free 1-year subscriptions. However, these were confirmed to be false.

Nonetheless, the new referral program is genuine this time around and is the best way for anyone to experience the service at this low cost. Currently, the referral can be created only by existing members of YouTube Premium who’ve paid the monthly fee.