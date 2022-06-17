Snapchat Plus subscription service could soon be available globally

Audio player loading…

Snapchat updates roll out on a regular basis to keep the users hooked to the platform. But this time, it seems like the platform is all set to unveil something completely new. A report by 9to5 Google has suggested that the photos sharing platform is going to introduce a premium subscription that will be known as Snapchat Plus.

In the previous reports, it has already been confirmed that Snapchat is testing a subscription model. The plan will provide access to the exclusive features of the application along with early access to the new features. In an official statement, Snapchat developers have said that they are in the testing stage of Snapchat Plus, which is going to be a new subscription service.

Snapchat Plus details

As of now, there is no rigid or official information regarding the plans and other features that the users will get via the Snapchat Plus subscription. However, a few things related to the plan have already been tipped online. To start off, the Snapchat Plus users will get a special badge on their profiles. Furthermore, they will also be able to see the number of times someone watched their story.

Tipster Alessandro Paluzzi suggested that the Snapchat Plus will be available for a price of EUR4.59, which converts to around Rs 377 a month as per the Indian currency. In addition, speculations are that the buyers will also get annual and semi-annual plans which come bundled up with discounts.

What are the competitors up to?

In parallel news, Snapchat competitor Instagram is also testing the subscription model, but that will be primarily for the creators on the platform. All the Instagram creators will be allowed to boost their monthly income by providing their most engaging followers with premium content and other benefits. Rumours suggest that the creators will be able to charge somewhere between Rs 73.2 to Rs 7,361 for their content on the platform.

