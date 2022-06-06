Snapchat now shows restaurants on the Snap Map too - but not in India

Audio player loading…

Snapchat keeps introducing new features to gain more traction and keep the users hooked to the platform. The photo-sharing app is back with a new feature that allows the user to look for restaurants in their location. To be precise, Snapchat has recently integrated a new map layer to the already available map on the application.

The new map has been created in partnership with The Infatuation, which is basically a restaurant review website. So, the feature will allow the users to see restaurants directly in the Snapchat application along with having a look at the reviews.

Moreover, the users will also be allowed to share their favourite restaurants and even bookmark them. Snapchat will also offer restaurant recommendations according to the occasion. For example, if the user will use filters like business meals, and birthdays, then they will get to see the customized options based on their preferences.

How to check nearby restaurants on Snapchat?

Open the Snapchat application and tap on the Profile icon available at the top left corner of the screen.

Now, come down to the Snap Map button and open it.

The app will ask for your location permissions, and allow it to access the location to get the best suggestions.

You will see the infatuation icon on the top right corner of the screen, tap it.

You will see restaurant recommendations along with reviews of the places on the Snap Map.

Note: If you are unable to spot a restaurant on the map, move over the map to find one.

Limitations of the feature

As of now, the feature is only available for the Snapchat users in New York, San Francisco, Denver, DC, Atlanta, Miami, Austin, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Philadelphia, etc. There is no information regarding the launch of the feature in India.

However, one thing which we can say at this point in time is that the brand will have to find another location partner in India as The Infatuation is not available here.