How to use the latest Snapchat Shared Stories feature?

Snapchat, one of the most popular photos sharing social media apps amongst millennials, has now launched a new feature named 'Shared Stories,' which is the revamped version of the available feature 'Custom stories.' Users can invite their friends to add their stories and allow their friends to invite more people to collaborate on the story.

According to Snapchat, the feature authorizes the users to convert their shared moments into shared memories. Furthermore, it will also allow the users to invite their friends to a story. These stories on Snapchat will be similar to the traditional ones and will stay there for a period of 24 hours.

This feature is going to be a boon for people from large circles or sports teams that can invite various known people to create a shared memory. A blog post by Snapchat said that the shared stories would allow the Snapchatters who are added to the group can add their friends as well.

How to use the Snapchat shared stories feature?

Open Snapchat on your smartphone and then tap on the Profile icon on the top left corner of the screen.

Tap on the '+New Story' option next to the My Stories header. \

Now, you can select the Share Stories option from the list available on the screen.

Note: Just in case you joined the Shared Story of a user on Snapchat you have blocked, then Snapchat will drop a notification regarding the same. After that, it will be your call to leave the story or not. Leaving or staying in that story will completely depend upon you.

Apart from this, Snapchat is also planning to launch a couple of new features like the 'cancel send' button, which could be used for removing non-delivered messages.

Not only this, but we can also get to see the Friends Check-up feature that will let the users keep a check on their friends list so that no one unknown could stay there for long.

