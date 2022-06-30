Infinix's ultra-fast charging tech could give Realme and OnePlus a run for their money

Audio player loading…

Smartphone maker Infinix, known for budget and entry level Android phones, has announced that its upcoming flagship phone will come with 180W fast charging support. If this happens, then the upcoming phone from the company will pip the likes of Realme GT Neo 3 and OnePlus 10R as the phones with the fastest charging tech.

Both, the Realme GT Neo 3 and the OnePlus 10R come with a 150W Fast charging support and the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge has a 125W fast charging.

In the official announcement, the company revealed that the phone equipped with 180W charging support – called Thunder Charge Technology - will come with a 4,500 mAh battery and can be charged from 1 per cent to 50 per cent in just 4 minutes. Though the company declined to reveal the time taken to charge the phone fully.

(Image credit: Infinix)

Explaining the tech further, Infinix says that the phone uses dual 8C-rated batteries - the maximum charging rate for rechargeable lithium batteries in the industry at present. The charging power of each battery is only 90W while being charged. These batteries are custom-made to make sure that they do not heat up while being charged.

The company says that it uses three parallel charge pumps to ensure maximum power supply to the battery. Infinix claims that it uses 111 software and hardware security protection mechanisms which stop the batteries from getting hot and limit the voltage and electromagnetic interference to help avoid damage to the battery and the smartphone.

Last but not the least, the portable charging brick will come with an encryption chip to ensure ultra-fast charging. In case a user opts for a non-compatible charging cable, the charging speed will drop down to 60W/100W.

That being said, this isn’t Infinix’s first-ever attempt to fame. The company had initially showcased the 160W charging tech, however, it was never seen on a commercially available phone. It is, though, very likely that the new charging tech will eventually make its way out to the public.

How fast is fast enough?

Till not very long back, almost everyone carried a power bank to charge the phone on the go. While this was an extra investment, it was required because the phones had smaller batteries and the bundled charging bricks would take ages to charge the phone.

When brands like OnePlus revolutionised fast charging tech, carrying the power bank became a thing of the past as it would hardly take half an hour to charge the phone. Even overnight charging became obsolete.

However, a lot of users are still bothered about the impacts of fast charging on the battery’s health and overall device. Multiple phones catching fire or exploding have made matters only worse.

Hence the need of creating a fine balance between rapid charging and battery health needs to be maintained. While Xiaomi’s HyperCharge tech can charge the phone in just 17 minutes, Realme’s 150W takes even less time.

In all probability, Infinix’s 180W charging should take around 10 minutes for a full charge – however – do you really need it or would you prefer a slightly bigger battery with a moderate charging speed?