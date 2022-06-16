Infinix InBook X1 Slim with 11-hours battery back-up makes its debut in India

Audio player loading…

Infinix has been trying to prove its mettle in the smartphone and the laptop market for a long time. To take things further, the brand has introduced a new laptop, Infinix InBook X1 Slim, in the Indian market.

Starting off with the design, the latest laptop by Infinix has a sleek design and is light in weight. It has three different variants on the basis of the processor - i3, i5, and i7 10th Gen chipsets. One of the highlights of the laptop is that it comes with the ICE STORM 1.0 cooling system to avoid any heating and lagging issues.

When it comes to pricing, the starting price of the variant with i3 SoC is Rs 29,990. The variant shipping with i5 processors is available in the market for a price of Rs 32,990. The high-end variant with the i7 chipset is available in the market for a price of Rs 49,990. The Infinix InBook has four different colour options - Aurora Green, Noble Red, Cosmic Blue, and Starfall Grey.

The first sale of the laptop is scheduled to be held on June 21 via Flipkart and the official website of Infinix. Customers with Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards will have a chance to grab 5% cashback. Apart from that, the Axis bank customers will get a 2000 instant discount on the i3 processor and a Rs 3,000 discount on the i5 and i7 variants.

Infinix InBook X1 Slim specifications

The Infinix InBook X1 Slim features a 14-inch FHD IP display with a 1920x1080 pixels resolution. The high-end variant of the laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3-1005G1 10th generation processor coupled with Intel Iris Plus GPU. It has 16GB RAM along with 512GB internal NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

The laptop also packs features like a backlit keyboard, dual starlight HD web camera, and a DTS audio setup. Connectivity options available in the device include Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band WiFi, an HDMI 1.4 port, 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB Type-C ports, an SD card slot, and two USB 3.0 ports.

The laptop draws power from a 50Whr lithium-polymer battery that powers the package. As claimed by the company, the device can go on for straight 11 hours once charged completely. It comes with a 65W Type-C charger that can fully fuel it up in 90 minutes.

The best student laptops 2022: all the best options for school and college