Indian exporters all set to board Amazon's Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales

More than 70,000 Indian exporters, who are part of Amazon India's 'Global Selling program', will showcase millions of ‘Made in India’ products customers world-wide during the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) sale.

According to Amazon India, the country's exporters are launching over 52,000 new products on Amazon’s global websites for the upcoming holiday season. Also, to make things easy for sellers in India, Amazon Global Selling has introduced language support for them in Hindi and Tamil

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start on November 25 and end on November 29.

Amazon Global Selling program nets $3 billion

Black Friday and Cyber Monday, though not big in India, are significant sale events marking the beginning of the holiday season in the USA and many other countries.

Amazon works with Indian exporters to help them identify key holiday shopping trends to bring in relevant product assortment. It also supports them with logistics solutions and guides them to market their products through a range of deals and advertising options.

Amazon India said customers globally will be able to discover a range of products from Indian exporters across categories including home and kitchen, STEM toys, apparel, health and personal care, office products, jewelry, beauty and furniture.

For the record, during the BFCM sale in 2020, Indian exporters on Global Selling saw a 50% YOY growth in sales. More than 300 sellers crossed Rs 10 lakh in sales during the 2020 sale period.

Amazon Global Selling is its flagship program to help Indian MSMEs to start or expand their exports business using eCommerce. Launched in India in 2015 through Amazon’s international websites and marketplaces, there are, at present, more than 70,000 exporters across India on the program who get to showcase millions of Made in India products to customers in 200+ countries.

Amazon India says Indian MSMEs exporting through the program have surpassed $3 billion in cumulative sales till now.

Earlier this year, Amazon India set up $250 million fund for small, medium businesses in the country. The commitments were a further step in Amazon’s pledge of digitizing 10 million SMBs, enabling $10 billion in exports from India, and creating 1 million jobs by 2025.

Support for exporters in Hindi and Tamil

Tamil and Hindi language support for Indian exporters on Amazon's Global Selling program. (Image credit: Amazon India)

Meanwhile, Amazon India, as part of its Global Selling program, has introduced language support for sellers in Hindi and Tamil. Entrepreneurs from anywhere in India can launch and manage their export businesses entirely in Hindi and Tamil.

Amazon said it worked with experts in respective languages "to develop an accurate and comprehensible experience for sellers".

From registering and KYC processes to managing orders, product pages, inventory and seller central will be available in these two languages (apart from English).

Additionally, sellers can also get assistance with their queries in Hindi and Tamil through Seller Support. This new feature is currently live for sellers selling on Amazon.com marketplace and will soon be enabled for other global marketplaces as well, the company said.

Sellers who wish to change their preferred language can do it in a few simple steps on Seller Central, once logged in. More regional Indian languages will be added to this program, Amazon said.