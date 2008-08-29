LG fires new netbook into crowded market

Despite a more muted presence at the IFA than in previous years, LG Electronics used the Berlin consumer electronics show to launch a new netbook, Bluetooth-equipped plasma TVs, a Blu-ray player and a DivX HD-compatible DVD player.

The Korean manufacturer also showed-off prototypes of touchscreens TVs, stretched displays and a 3D screen.

LG Netbook

Its X110 Netbook has an impressive 80GB hard drive and boasts embedded 3G HSDPA connectivity for accessing the internet, as well as both wireless (WLAN 802.11b/g) and wired (10/100 Ethernet).

"The 3G embedded and stylish X110 will provide customers with a totally new concept in mobile telecommunications," said LG Electronics PC division Vice President, Jeon Kwang Yung. The 1.19kg X110 has a 10-inch screen and a full-size keyboard. It will go on sale in October.

More unusually, wireless Bluetooth technology makes an appearance on LG's latest clutch of TVs. Primarily included to allow viewers to use cable-free Bluetooth headphones, the wireless connectivity can also be used to send photos and even music from a phone to the TVs.

Bluetooth is the star feature on LG's new PG7000 plasma TVs and LG7000 LCD TVs, which are now on sale in the UK.

Flatscreen anomaly

IFA also saw the debut of a slight anomaly in the world of flatscreen TVs.

While most brands are making ever-bigger sets and increasingly relying on LCD technology, LG has just put on sale the 32PG6000, a uniquely 32-inch plasma. It sports a resolution of 1024x720 pixels and a 'frameless' design that uses one pane of glass across the front of the product.

The 32PG6000 also has four HDMI inputs, a USB slot, and 100Hz technology, although on LG's stand at IFA it could be seen in the experimental '600Hz' area.

Flatpack Blu-ray player

LG also announced the October release of its new BD300 Blu-ray player. This Profile 2.0 product is compatible with both BD Live and BonusView features on Blu-ray discs, as well as Dolby True HD and DTS-HD high bit-rate audio formats.

Able to play DVDs and DivX movies from either disc or USB memory stick, the BD300 can also handle MPEG4 video, JPEG, MP3, and WMA file formats.

Designed to be placed either flat, vertical or even mounted on a wall, LG's DVS450H DVD player takes versatility a step further by playing DivX HD files.

Its DVS400H DVD player also has something rather unique – audio CD ripping to MP3. Both players can upscale DVDs to Full HD resolution.

3D TV

At IFA LG also displayed its 3D M4210D, a no-glasses-required 3DTV that's designed for casinos and shopping centres.

It also forms the basis for a touchscreen TV that was being used at the stand to scan around Google earth maps.

LG also previewed a 'shineout' TV that's absorbs sunlight to power its own brightness, and a tripe view display that provides three different images depending on where you watch from.