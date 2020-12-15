Hisense Tornado 4K TVs with JBL audio system announced in India

Hisense has brought the Tornado series of 4K TVs to India. The highlight of these 4K TVs is that they come equipped with JBL six-speaker system that offers a 102W sound output. These Android-powered TVs pack various features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and run support installation of Android applications.

These new TVs are available in two different screen sizes 55-inch and 65-inch and both the variants come with a premium bezel-less design.

Hisense Tornado 4K Series TV price and availability in India

The 55-inch variant of Hisense Tornado 4K TVs will be available to purchase starting December 24 while the more premium 65-inch variant will be introduced in Q1, 2021. The company has not revealed the pricing of either of the TVs as of now.

These TVs will be available via online retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CliQ and Reliance Digital.

Hisense Tornado 4K Series TV features and specifications

The new Tornado Smart TVs come with a slim profile and a bezel-less avatar offering a premium design. Both the variants offer 4K HDR output and come with Dolby vision certification. The display panel is capable of offering ultra-vivid colours resulting in a dynamic television viewing experience

The company claims that the TVs take your TV viewing experience to greater heights thanks to the screen that provides “brighter whites and darker blacks,” - a quality that the OLED panels are known for.

In terms of audio performance, Hisense has packed JBL’s six-speaker compromising of four full-range speakers and two high-frequency speakers capable of delivering 102W audio output. You also get Dolby Atmos technology for the immersive audio experience.

Since these TVs are Google certified and run on Android TV 9 Pie, you get inbuilt Google Assistant and Chromecast support. They also offer support for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar, YouTube, and other streaming platforms. Wireless connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth and screen mirroring.