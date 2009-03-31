10% of TVs sold 'will be 3D by 2011'

Will 3DTV be in 10% of homes by 2011

Media analyst Screen Digest has put its neck out and announced that 10 per cent of all TVssold worldwide will have 3D integration by 2011, but only if an industry 3D standard is put in place.

This figure could even rise to around 16 per cent by 2016, which equates to 2.8 billion units sold worldwide.

This vision is brought down a peg or two if a standard cannot be reached, with the analysts fearing the worst for the format, believing that just three per cent of homes by 2015 will have 3D-Ready screens, with just 500m units sold.



Blu-ray best

In a blow to movie-download evangelists, if 3D does take off Screen Digest believes that the main method of distribution will be Blu-ray.

2009 is set to be a popular year for 3D in the cinema, with 17 movies to be released in the format this year, including Monsters Vs Aliens and James Cameron's long-awaited 3D flick Avatar.

"What 3D offers the Studios and pay TV operators is an opportunity to charge a premium for content – perhaps even more so than high definition," explains Marie Bloomfield, Analyst at Screen Digest.

"But as it is emerging in the middle of a recession, the home 3D market is in a Catch-22 situation. Consumers will not be persuaded to invest in new equipment to experience 3D until there is enough content; and content production will not ramp up until there is a significant audience.

"3D in the home will therefore be a slow burn, remaining a niche business for the foreseeable future."

As for the 3D content that will play on the TVs, Sky has announced it is currently working on bringing 3D into the home in the UK.

Although no release date has been given, the broadcaster did mention that something could be in place for the 2012 Olympics.

This article has been updated