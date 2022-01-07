Google Pixel Fold might not be dead as we thought it was

Audio player loading…

Just over a month back it was reported that Google had cancelled the Pixel Foldable phone. This came as a surprise for those of us who thought the future was foldable. And believed the technology getting Google's stamp would help the foldable phones go mainstream and possibly become affordable.

Keen eyed folks at MySmartPrice spotted a new Google device with a code name Pipit on Geekbench. While the listing reveals some of the key specifications of the device, the listing itself hints that the phone may launch sometime later this year.

While the listing reveals some key specifications of the foldable phone, it doesn’t specify that the device in question is a foldable phone. For that, we may need to connect the dots to another report from 9To5Google from November that talks about Pipit being the code name of the first foldable phone from Google.

(Image credit: Geekbench / MySmartPrice)

While we’re not really sure about the actual name that Google will use for a foldable phone, the Geekbench 4 listing reveals that the handset has 12GB of RAM and has an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.84GHz powering it. The CPU details clearly hint at the presence of Google’s in-house Tensor chipset.

The report also shows that the device is running on Android 12. Though it is slightly off considering the fact that Google has already released Android 12L which is specifically designed for large-screened devices.

Previous reports reveal that the Pixel Fold could come with a triple camera setup with the primary sensor being a 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor coupled with a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultrawide shooter. An 8MP sensor could be the third sensor of the trio. The inner display is expected to house an 8MP camera as well.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Google’s smartphones might come with an under-display camera setup. The company is reportedly working on this tech and it is expected to be ready before its next flagship launch. Though it is not sure if this would be the Google Pixel 7 or the Google Pixel Fold.

While this tech is not at its best yet, recent patents filed by Google suggest that the company is aggressively working on improving this part of the device. In fact, it has also successfully poached a display engineer from Samsung to help build an under-display selfie camera.

That said, these are still early days and looking at Google’s track record at keeping key details secret, we might not have to wait for long before we get to know more delicious details about the foldable phone as well.

